Davido, Ikorodu Bois Go Into Instagram War

Teen Instagram comedy group known has Ikorodu Bois has disclosed that DMW Boss, Davido is yet to fulfill his monetary promise of One Million Naira.

It will be recalled that the comedy group gained the followership of singer after one of their mimicking videos went viral.

Impressed by their talents, the singer had promised to give them N1m in January 2019.

However, the Ikorodu Bois disclosed the “Wonder Woman” crooner was yet to give them the money after a follower asked them how they had invested the money.

Reacting to their response, the Nigerian pop star, Davido has unfollowed the teen comedy group on Instagram.

Checks on Instagram has shown that the “Fall” crooner who was previously following the social media account of the group has stopped doing so.