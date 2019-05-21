Daddy Showkey has descended on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arraignment of Naira Marley.

Concise News had reported that the “Issa Goal” crooner was on Monday arraigned before the federal high court in Lagos and remanded in Ikoyi prison, till May 30th.

In his reaction, the veteran singer attacked EFCC for allegedly being harsh on Marley.

He said, “Many things I saw yesterday made me laugh. What did Naira Marley do to warrant all the security? All the people wey be threats to our society, they never do them like this oh.

“This boy is a small boy, all of us know what we did while we were young. One day, your own will come. Don’t think because you are in power now, you will be using your position anyhow.

“I have talked and begged EFCC to give this boy another chance but you refused, they do like say na him thief Nigeria money.

“All the people that stole Nigeria money, what have you done to them? Yet you are treating Marley like a slave.

“Weytin this boy do self wey we never see before, na him kill people with Bomb? Na him thief Nigeria money? Yeye dey Smell.”

See video: