Petr Cech will return to Chelsea this summer in a new sporting director role at the club, Concise News reports.

The Arsenal goalkeeper, who turned 37 on Monday, announced he will retire from playing after next Wednesday’s Europa League final in Azerbaijan against his former – and future – employers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been without a technical director since Michael Emenalo‘s resignation in November 2017, as director Marina Granovskaia has taken on the majority of his old duties since he departed the club. Cech will now officially succeed Nigerian, Emenalo, according to Sky Sports.

It is not clear at this stage exactly what responsibilities Cech will have, but he could share some of the burdens in terms of recruitment and bridging the gap between the board and the manager.

The Blues have made little secret of their desire to welcome back the ‘golden generation’ which included the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Cech.

The goalkeeper enjoys legendary status at Stamford Bridge after 11 trophy-laden seasons with the club, including four Premier League titles and a Champions League in 2012.