Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been pencilled by the board of the London side to replace current boss Mauricio Sarri, Concise News understands.

This news medium learned that Sarri’s days at the Stamford Bridge are numbered with Italian giants Juventus shortlisting him as a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri.

Reports in Italy suggest that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as well as his Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino have also been linked with the Old Lady.

However, Sarri is highly favoured to land the job in his home country.

With the exit of the Italian gaffer closer, Chelsea are looking back to club legend Frank Lampard to take the job.

The Derby County manager who has led his Championship side to the play-off final has been with the outfit since 2018.

He left Stamford Bridge in 2014 with the club already decided that he is the man for the job should Sarri’s move to Juve pull through.