The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has announced the reappointment of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Anthony Ijohor SAN.

Concise News reports that the Governor also reappointed his Chief of Staff, Terwase Obunde.

This was contained in a statement made available to the Press by Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Monday.

Also, the statement reveals that Local Government Election will hold between November and December 2019.

The statement states: “Governor Samuel Ortom today announced the reappointment of Secretary to Benue State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, and his Chief of Staff, Hon. Terwase Orbunde.”

The Governor made the announcement at an expanded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus held at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi.

In the statement, Governor Ortom also discloses that council polls in the state would hold before the end of 2019.

According to him, “The Benue State Independent National Electoral Commission, BESIEC, would soon commence processes for the polls.”

The Governor states that caretaker committees shall be constituted to fill the vacuum that will be created at the expiration of the elected councils.