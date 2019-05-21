Organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) have released shortlisted names and age of selected housemates for the 2019 edition of the reality TV show.

Concise News understands that Multichoice has decided to feature some personalities on the show.

Here are the names, profile and ages of the housemates:

Charles

Age: 32

He’s a fitness and wellness enthusiast. Friends say he’s funny. He dresses well, look good. He says he’s down to earth.

Emeka

Age: 33

He says he’s charming and good looking. Very open-minded, up for almost anything and considers himself a natural content creator.

Nkeiru

Age: 23

She was willing to fight for love until she got beaten. She says she’s your sweet like candy girl who can’t stop talking.

Precious

Age: 23

Precious prefers sneakers to heels but not a tomboy. She promised that her lips are to die for, she’s a believer in true love and can’t stop dancing.

Onyeka

Age: 24

Onyeka’s tattoos highlight his life experiences. He may end up with too many tattoos to count. By the way, he loves to party!

Moshood

Age: 26

Moshood is a celebrity waiting to be rich and famous. Amala is bae but he’s no cook.

Todum

Age: 32

Extrovert and spontaneous in nature. Todum can’t dance to save his life but who says he need rhythm to have fun.

Ifeanyi

Age: 23

Ifeanyi loves cracking jokes, sings a lot and considers himself a great cook.

Oluwasegun

Age: 30

Oluwasegun is just a lucky guy. May be considered a nerd, but he accepts being a football fanatic.

Samson

Age: 25

Samson is a man on a mission. He says he’s so handsome and has titles for it.