AFCON 2019: Seedorf Opens Up About Taking On Cameroon Challenge

Dutch legend, Clarence Seedorf is sizing up a trip to the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019 with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon – who will arrive as reigning champions.

Concise News reports that Seedorf was speaking about his first nine months at the helm.

“It was definitely an electric ending to qualifying with all the changes at the last minute. We had to win against Comoros, but it also confirmed the work we’d done up until that moment had been really productive. Ending up with the same points as Morocco, who are one of the favourites to win the AFCON, with only two goals difference says a lot about how we performed and prepared for the other games,” Seedorf 43 told FIFA.com.

Linked with the likes of the Real Madrid job, how has he taken to leading the African champions?

“Obviously, it’s always an honour to be linked with teams like Real Madrid, but it was a great challenge to get this team ready in just a few days when normally you’d have a whole pre-season with them and was actually a very exciting process. Cameroon are historically one of the best teams in Africa and missing out on the finals in Russia was a big disappointment for them. As a result, it’s been like starting all over again, rebuilding the team and rebuilding the respect on an international level, which I think we’ve achieved with some great performances.”

On Cameroon’s chances of retaining the cup, the AC Milan legend says: “Cameroon always has it. We’re in good shape and things are positive but then we need to translate this into matches. No one is going to have an easy day playing against Cameroon in Egypt.”

Cameroon are drawn in Group F, alongside Ghana, Benin Republic and Guinea-Bissau.