Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has given N50,000 to a persistent Instagram troll she identified on her page.

The Instagram user identified as @taofeekrasheed100, through comment session, requested help to feed his family.

He wrote, “Boss please bless me with small amount of money today. I don’t have anything to eat here. Nothing nothing for my family to eat. No garri and no rice.”

Tonto Dikeh requested for his account details.

“BUT I HAVE SEEN YOU INSULTING ME NUMEROUSLY ON THE BLOGS. SMH!!! IT IS WELL. SEND YOUR ACCOUNT (I AM DOING THIS FOR YOUR KIDS WETHER ITS A LIE OR NOT),” She responded.

The actress, who shared a screenshot of their face-off before she gave the troll the money, revealed that hate won’t stop her from “helping and saving souls”.