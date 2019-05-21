A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to avoid inflammatory statements that will cause disunity in the country.

Concise News understands that Tinubu said this after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting also featured the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

“With inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term around the corner, a key ally and National Leader of governing All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Monday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid inflammatory statements that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities,” a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s media aide, noted.

“Speaking after an Iftar dinner meeting with President Buhari, along with Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu, the former Lagos State governor said all citizens should consider the enormity of challenges facing the nation, and support the President.

“He urged Nigerians to rally round President Buhari to solve the problems and stabilize the polity.

“The President worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress. These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him.”