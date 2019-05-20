Nigerian musician Yemi Alade, who recently featured American artiste Rick Ross in the remix of her song, O My Gosh, has given condition of partnership with compatriot Tiwa Savage to make a song.

Concise News reports that although the two singers don’t say it in clear terms, it is apparent there is a silent rivalry between them.

Yemi Alade told Sunday Scoop, If it is the will of God (collaborating with Tiwa Savage). “We, female artistes, are all doing great things and putting music out there. Being the biggest female artiste or not, I am very happy where I’m and I’m happy for other females in the industry.”

On the alleged beef between her and Tiwa Savage, she said the question was irrelevant, saying, “We are here for the music; so, let’s keep our focus on the music.”

Also, Alade stated that she was satisfied with her growth in her music career.

She said, “I believe so much in growth and the process. When I saw an opportunity to collaborate with Rick Ross, I grabbed it.

“Working with him was an amazing experience; he is an inspiration.

“Despite my success, I still want to tour the world, reach out to new places and make more music.”

Furthermore, Yemi Alade said she was not under any pressure to get married, adding that she would not hide it from the public when it was time for marriage.