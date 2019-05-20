Wizkid Spanks Tiwa Savage's Butt (Video)

Veteran Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly called Wizkid has caused trend after he was seen spanking his colleague’s butt, Tiwa Savage.

The duo has always caused a controversial topic as to whether or not they are more intimate than being just friends.

Recall fans have reacted after the visual release of Wizkid’s song titled “Fever” where he featured the mother of one as the vixen.

They got tongues wagging with this video as they were seen getting quite cosy and intimate.

Concise News had also reported how the leading entertainers continued to fuel the dating rumour trailing them as they were seen fighting over a dildo in a shopping mall.

In the video uploaded by Tiwa Savage’s friend and stylist, Chyna Bee, which has since gone viral, the rumoured lovers were having a nice time.

Meanwhile, amidst the rumour, the “Lova Lova” crooner disclosed that the “Ayo” singer has been her inspiration.

In the recent video, the duo who were seen to be dressed in beach outfit was pictured to be cordial, hence, Wizkid was recorded to have spanked the Universal Music Group signee.

See video: