The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Facebook’s findings detailing the misinformation in the 2019 elections by the Buhari government and All Progressives Congress (APC) have further exposed them as real enemies of democracy.

Spokesman for the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan argued that the revelation exposed the APC “As a fraudulent and violent-loving party, whose divisive activities are now directly threatening the security stability of our nation.

Concise News understands that Facebook banned Archimedes, an Israeli political marketing firm that helped launder the image of President Muhammadu Buhari before Nigeria’s election in February, from its platform on Thursday.

“Indeed, the President Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and APC should hide their faces in shame, as Nigerians have seen that their professed sanctimony and ‘holier-than-thou’ claims are mere masquerading,” he added in a statement.

“Our party notes that there are more damning revelations against the APC, not only on its rigging of the general election, but also on how it is working against our nation, which will come to light at the appropriate time.”

The PDP said it was despicable that in their desperation to hold on to power at all costs, Buhari’s handlers and the APC engaged in sneaky disinformation, Internet lies and smear campaigns against its candidate Atiku Abubakar.