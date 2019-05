Veteran Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has insisted that he did not write any petition against fellow musician Naira Marley.

The singer has been charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) over fraud allegations.

Ruggedman had, before the arrested of the “Am I a Yahoo Boy” crooner, challenged Naira Marley for glorifying internet fraud.

As expected, fans of the young singer quickly pointed accusing fingers at the rapper when Naira Marley was picked up by the anti-graft agency.