Ramadan fasting has reached day 15 today, Monday, May 20th; and here are some quotes, images and prayers compiled for you and your loved ones by Concise News.

Our Lord! We have accepted faith, therefore record us among the witness of the truth.

Make Dua (Prayers) after an affliction

Ramadan is going don’t let your good deeds go too!

Allah never expects us to be perfect during Ramadan but He expects us to be trying!

O, Allah! you are the who love to forgives greatly, and love to forgive so forgive me.

Ramadan Mubarak: May Allah’s blessings be with you.

O, Allah! Save me From the Hell Fire!

Our Lord! Bestow on us mercy from yourself, and facilitate for us our affair in the right way.

Verily Allah and his angels make supplications for Muhammad, O you who believe supplicates upon Him for peace and tranquillity.

