Igbo socio-political body, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has told a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu not to run for president in 2023, Concise News reports.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is rumoured to be nursing an ambition to vie for the seat in 2023.

However, Ohanaeze’s Deputy Spokesperson Chuks Ibegbu said, for the sake of equity, Tinubu should not run for the presidency.

“Every Nigerian has the right to contest for any position but we are talking about morality now, Tinubu has the right, I Chuks Ibegbu has the right to be president of this country but we are talking about morality, justice, fairness and equity,” he told Daily Post.

“Tinubu has the right to come out to be president but by right, equity and fairness he should not come out, he has no reason to come out morally.

“In the South West, many are not comfortable with him so he should not come out.”