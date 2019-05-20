NPFL: Kwara United Players, Officials Embark On Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

Players and officials of Kwara United embarked on a peaceful protest in Ilorin over lack of welfare packages and none payment of three months’ salary arrears.

Concise News gathered that the peaceful protest was organised to bring the attention of the government to the plights of the club, players and management.

The protest this paper future gathered, will proceed to the Government house where they will lay their complaints before the number one citizen of the state, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

According to Best Choice Sports, close sources in the government house had said that the sum N250 million has been approved by the state government but disbursement has not been affected.

Despite the protest, the club promised to honour their Matchday 21 encounter in the NPFL today in Ilorin against Remo Stars.