A 300 level medical student of the Niger Delta University (NDU) has allegedly died after plunging into Amassoma River in Bayelsa State, Concise News reports.

According to reports, Uzakah Timi Ebiweni took the decision to end it all on Monday, after failing his MBBS exams. It was gathered that out of the 169 students in his class, 50 failed.

Timi allegedly started giving hints via his WhatsApp status by initially posting candlelight and then changing it to the picture of a candle with its light blown off.