Borno state governor Kashim Shettima says he is emotionally indebted to his Kano state equivalent, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. Concise News understands that Shettima made this known following insinuations that he was taking sides with Ganduje after the Kano governor created four new emirates in the northwest state.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will soon fully implement its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). Concise News understands that CAPS is geared towards ensuring quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process. The new system is also aimed at expanding admission chances and also protecting the academic calendar. Chairman of the JAMB Board, Emmanuel Ndukwe, disclosed this at the unveiling of the re-modelled JAMB headquarters complex in Bwari, Abuja.

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, has said there is a lot of rot in Nigeria’s education system after JAMB released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. Concise News learned that while unveiling the re-modelled headquarters of the Joint Admissions and the Matriculation Board on Saturday, Rasheed commended “the demonstration of integrity and transparency exhibited by the board.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Facebook’s findings detailing the misinformation in the 2019 elections by the Buhari government and All Progressives Congress (APC) have further exposed them as real enemies of democracy. Spokesman for the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan argued that the revelation exposed the APC “As a fraudulent and violent-loving party, whose divisive activities are now directly threatening the security stability of our nation.