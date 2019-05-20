Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, May 20th, 2019.
1. Lamido Cautions Obasanjo Over Fresh Boko Haram Comments
Former Jigawa state governor Sule Lamido has cautioned ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo against making comments devoid of statesmanship. Concise News understands that Lamido was reacting to Obasanjo’s remark that the Boko Haram insurgency had grown beyond what Nigeria alone can tackle. “Don’t let your disappointment with sitting presidents turn you into a bigot,” Lamido said in a statement by his media aide Mansur Ahmad.
2. Fani-Kayode Reacts To Lamido’s Comments Against Obasanjo
Femi Fani-Kayode has insinuated that ex-governor of Jigawa state Sule Lamido could be a supporter of the perceived islamisation for condemning former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent comments on Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria. Obasanjo had said that the Boko Haram insurgency had grown beyond what Africa’s most populous nation alone can tackle.
3. Atiku Demands Public Apology From Buhari’s Aide Over Alleged Defamation
Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democractic Party, (PDP) has asked Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari to issue him a public apology over what he called her defamatory statements. Concise News gathered that Atiku made the request in a letter dated May 14 and addressed to Onochie by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN. In the letter, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja, Abubakar threatened to institute a N2 billion suit against Onochie if she did not meet his demands.
4. What APC Chieftain Said After El-Rufai’s Godfatherism Comment
Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos Moshood Salvador says national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, is a gift to Nigeria. He made this known in reaction to a comment credited to Governor Nasir El-Rufaiof Kaduna state that godfatherism was a problem in Lagos that residents needed to get rid of.
5. What Shettima Said About Ganduje, Emir Of Kano
Borno state governor Kashim Shettima says he is emotionally indebted to his Kano state equivalent, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. Concise News understands that Shettima made this known following insinuations that he was taking sides with Ganduje after the Kano governor created four new emirates in the northwest state.
6. JAMB Speaks On Implementing New Admission System
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will soon fully implement its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). Concise News understands that CAPS is geared towards ensuring quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process. The new system is also aimed at expanding admission chances and also protecting the academic calendar. Chairman of the JAMB Board, Emmanuel Ndukwe, disclosed this at the unveiling of the re-modelled JAMB headquarters complex in Bwari, Abuja.
7. JAMB: There Is Lot Of Rot In Education System – FG
Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, has said there is a lot of rot in Nigeria’s education system after JAMB released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results. Concise News learned that while unveiling the re-modelled headquarters of the Joint Admissions and the Matriculation Board on Saturday, Rasheed commended “the demonstration of integrity and transparency exhibited by the board.”
8. Why Facebook Leak Exposes APC As Real Enemy Of Nigeria – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Facebook’s findings detailing the misinformation in the 2019 elections by the Buhari government and All Progressives Congress (APC) have further exposed them as real enemies of democracy. Spokesman for the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan argued that the revelation exposed the APC “As a fraudulent and violent-loving party, whose divisive activities are now directly threatening the security stability of our nation.
9. AFCON 2019 Will Be So Hard – El Hadji Diouf
Two-time African Footballer of The Year El Hadji Diouf has declared that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt would be “so hard”. Concise News reports that Diouf was speaking after the Testimonial match in honour of the outgoing governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode. The match between the Africa XI and Naija Legends ended all square (4-4) at the Agege Stadium on Saturday in Lagos.
10. Yemi Alade Gives Only Condition Of Collaboration With Tiwa Savage
Nigerian musician Yemi Alade, who recently featured American artiste Rick Ross in the remix of her song, O My Gosh, has given condition of partnership with compatriot Tiwa Savage to make a song. Yemi Alade told Sunday Scoop, If it is the will of God (collaborating with Tiwa Savage). “We, female artistes, are all doing great things and putting music out there. Being the biggest female artiste or not, I am very happy where I’m and I’m happy for other females in the industry.”
