Naira Marley Reportedly Released On Bail (Video)

Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has reportedly been granted a release on bail, contrary to the court order.

Concise News had reported that the “Issa goal” singer had been ordered by a Federal High court in Ikoyi to be remanded in prison custody.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had filed the charge against him on Tuesday, May 14.

Meanwhile, standing before Justice Nicholas Oweibo who ordered that the EFCC should remand him in prison till May 30th, the “Am I A Yahoo Boy” pleaded not guilty.

However, in a recent development, a video of the rapper smiling while entering a car has since surfaced online confirming that he has indeed been released.

See video: