My Wife Denies Me Of Sex Due To My Small Penis – Pastor Cries Out

A Nigerian pastor, Samson Farounbi has cried out to a customary court, Idi-Ogungun, Agodi, in Ibadan, Oyo state on the grounds that his wife has refused to have sex with him because of the small size of his manhood.

Concise News reports that Farounbi had approached the court to end his 19-year-old marriage to his wife, Tope.

In the court paper, the clergyman filed for divorce on grounds of lack of rest of mind, a threat to life and lack of respect for his family. He accused his wife who is a fruit seller of coming late in the night after sales and refusing to meet his sexual needs.

While testifying in court, Farounbi says “There was a day I challenged her why she always returned late and denying me sex. She confessed that the small size of my penis was responsible for keeping late outside and for refusing to have sex with me. She suggested to buy local herb for the treatment of my micropenis, which cost N5,000, but I priced it down to N4,000. I got myself treated with the Agbo (a local herb), but she still felt reluctant to allow me to have access to her body. My lord, she is a devil, always fighting people, especially females that come to my church for prayer, accusing me of flirting with them. We have never stayed beyond two years in every house I rented since we married 19 years ago due to her stubbornness and troublesome character. The five children of our union lack home training and always cursing me whenever I tried to correct any of the kids for doing wrong things. In fact, our first child has run away from home now and I cannot even locate his whereabouts. I urge the court to separate us so that I can have peace of mind to do my pastoral work”.

On her part, Tope denies all the allegations and also asked the court to dissolve their marriage. She accused Farounbi of womanising and an alcoholic.

The magistrate, Mukaila Balogun dissolved the marriage and orders that the Pastor keeps the three male children of their union while the wife keeps the two female children. He also ordered that the pastor must pay N8, 000 to the wife monthly for the upkeep of the two children in her custody.