Man City's Kompany Becomes Player-Manager At Anderlecht

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany after leaving the Club announced he will return to his boyhood club Anderlecht as player-manager.

Concise News learnt that the 33-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Belgian outfit after announcing his departure from the Etihad Stadium on Sunday morning.

Kompany revealed on Sunday that he wouldn’t be renewing his contract with City after 11 years at the club, having won 12 trophies and making 360 appearances.

And the centre-back, who captained City to an unprecedented domestic treble in the men’s game following their FA Cup triumph against Watford on Saturday, explained his decision to fans on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “I choose to be grateful for the past but remain ambitious and driven for the future.

“For the next three years, I will take up the role of Player-Manager of RSC Anderlecht. Belgium’s finest.

“This may come as a surprise to you. It’s the most passionate yet rational decision I’ve ever made.”

The former Belgium international, who worked with City’s under-16 girls team to get his coaching badges, will take over at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium after Fred Rutten’s sacking in April.