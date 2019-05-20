Welcome to the latest Biafra news online headlines update for today, Monday, May 20th, 2019, on the Concise News website.

Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has stated that the reason why the British will never trust Igbo was because unlike the Fulani controlled north that were subservient to the British, the Igbo fought the British in actual war.

Kanu, who said this in a Radio Biafra broadcast Friday, maintained that Biafra restoration project is insurmountable.

Kanu said “We must neither mutate nor mortgage our blissful future and that of the upcoming Biafran generation, no matter the attraction of temporal comfort. We have come this far, staking our lives and all for this all important project. The evolving developments in Nigeria are clear indications that we are close to the finishing line.

“Our quest for freedom started not just in the 60s nor 40s but in late 20s and before that in the first decade of the 20th century. After Arochukwu fell to the British in 1904, seven sons from Aro left for Anioma to form the feared and much revered Ekumeku fraternity to continue a guerilla war against the British.

“Come Thursday 30th May 2019, Biafrans both at home and in the diaspora will yet defy every odd to accord our heroes and heroines both living and dead, well-deserved honour and recognition for their priceless sacrifice in the Biafra restoration struggle. This memorial will be accompanied by a total Sit-At-Home observance across Biafraland. The slain chose to fall that we may live and nothing less will suffice.

“This is the reason why the British will never trust us. Compare that the British take-over of the north where they were welcomed and worshipped till date. Ironically we that fought the British in actual war ended up as Christians whereas Fulani controlled north that were subservient to the British retained and even expanded their Islamic identity.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has condemned the closure of Orie Emene market near Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by the state government. Enugu State government had few days ago approved the immediate closure of Orie Emene Market (abattoir inclusive) to forestall tragic air accident at the Airport.

This was after safety concerns were raised by Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) on potential air hazards in and around the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu as well as the near tragic air mishap that occurred on 6th May, 2019.

The Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area was directed to effect the immediate closure of the market.

Kanu, reacting to this development in a Twitter post on Monday wondered why a nearby market to the Enugu airport had to be shut but all the danger posed to civil aviation by Boko Haram & Fulani terror never led to shutting of any airport in the far North.

The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in Mecca (Makkah), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Concise News reports.

Buhari had gotten and accepted an invitation from the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

Bashir Ahmad who is Buhari’s Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media posted pictures of his principal on social media.

“President @MBuhari performs Umrah (lesser Hajj) at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he wrote alongside the caption.

But the pro-Biafra leader has claimed that the photos were taken in 2016 during Buhari’s Umrah (lesser Hajj) and 2019.

“Shameless and fraudulent Fulani cabal with corrupt Yoruba media have published a falsehood beyond comprehension,” the IPOB leader shared the photos with the caption:

“This same 2016 photos of late Buhari in Mecca has resurfaced to deceive the gullible in 2019. Despicable!”

