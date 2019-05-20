Lamido Cautions Obasanjo Over Fresh Boko Haram Comments

Former Jigawa state governor Sule Lamido has cautioned ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo against making comments devoid of statesmanship.

Concise News understands that Lamido was reacting to Obasanjo’s remark that the Boko Haram insurgency had grown beyond what Nigeria alone can tackle.

“It is no longer an issue of a lack of education and employment for our youths in Nigeria which it began as, it is now West African Fulanisation, African islamisation and global organised crimes of human trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, illegal mining and regime change,” the former Nigerian leader said on Saturday at the second session of the seventh Synod of the Anglican Communion in Delta state.

But Obasanjo’s comments did not go down well with Lamido, who advised Obasanjo not to allow his political differences with President Muhammadu Buhari rid him of his statesmanship status.

“Don’t let your disappointment with sitting presidents turn you into a bigot,” Lamido said in a statement by his media aide Mansur Ahmad.

“You must not abandon the national stage.”

The ally of the former president called on the Obasanjo to withdraw the statement credited to him that Boko Haram has an agenda of ‘Fulanization and Islamization’ of West Africa.

“If it were said at a non-religious venue to a non-religious audience, maybe it might have been more tolerable,” he said.

“The cracks along the various divides in our national cohesion are already turning into huge gorges.”