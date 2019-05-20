JAMB: There Is Lot Of Rot In Education System – NUC

Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, has said there is a lot of rot in Nigeria’s education system after JAMB released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Concise News learned that while unveiling the re-modelled headquarters of the Joint Admissions and the Matriculation Board on Saturday, Rasheed commended “the demonstration of integrity and transparency exhibited by the board.”

JAMB had on Saturday, May 11, announced the release of 1,792,719 results, with the examination body’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, saying that due to various infractions the board withheld the results of 34,120 candidates.

The registrar also said that 15,145 of the aforementioned results were withheld for further clarification.

“The outcome of the exercise (JAMB) has revealed that there is a lot of rot in the education system. Sadly, the youths that should be the hope of the future of the country are deeply involved in the cankerworm of examination malpractice,” the NUC boss, who represented the minister of education, said.

“However I am happy that the JAMB has again led in the sanitation exercise of the registration process of public examination.”

But he stressed that the rot in the education system must not be allowed to continue.