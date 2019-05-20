JAMB Speaks On Implementing New Admission System

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will soon fully implement its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS).

Concise News understands that CAPS is geared towards ensuring quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process.

The new system is also aimed at expanding admission chances and also protecting the academic calendar.

Chairman of the JAMB Board, Emmanuel Ndukwe, disclosed this at the unveiling of the re-modelled JAMB headquarters complex in Bwari, Abuja.

Ndukwe also reiterated that the examination body delayed in uploading the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on its portal in order to punish candidates who cheated during the examination.

As for the JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the re-modelling project cost the board N46 million.

JAMB had on Saturday, May 11, announced the release of 1,792,719 results, with the examination body’s registrar saying that due to various infractions the board withheld the results of 34,120 candidates.

The registrar also said that 15,145 of the aforementioned results were withheld for further clarification.

More than 1.8 million candidates sat the 2019 UTME from April 11 to April 18.