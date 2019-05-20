Actress, Lydia Forson has claimed that her country people are too addicted to sex and it is becoming a societal menace.

Concise News reports that Forson who wonders why stories about sex spread like wildfire in Ghana while a humanitarian gesture done by individuals and organizations do not get the needed reach, has concluded that Ghanaians are obsessed with sex.

According to the Ghanaian actress, her countrymen are quick to condemn people who openly talk about sex but they are obsessed with it.

Lydia Forson who stated that Ghanaians are overly obsessed with issues of sex says; “Ghanaians are OBSESSED with sex. They’ll act shocked, disgusted and quote scripture to anyone who talks openly about it.

“But there’s a reason why a story with a s*xual reference will spread faster than one about raising money to build a school”.