FG Rolls Out Activities For June 12, Says May 29 Remains Public Holiday

The Federal Government on Monday confirmed that May 29 still remains a public holiday in Nigeria, but says most activities of the event have been shifted to June 12.

The Buhari administration recently adopted June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohamed, who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja, said both days would be marked as public holidays this year but President Muhammadu Buhari would be sworn on 12 June.

The minister said most of the activities had been moved to June 12, and that the events slated for May 29 would be low key.

He said world leaders will only attend the June 12 events.

The minister said the events celebrating June 12 as Democracy Day will kick off on Friday, June 7, with a Historical Exhibition in Arts, Pictures and Immersive Environment and run through June 12.

He said that the event is slated to hold at the ICC.

It will be followed on Sunday, June 9th by a Youth Concert, Creative Industry and Entertainment Night also at the ICC.

He said, “On Monday, June 10th, there will be a Secondary Schools Exhibition/Panel Discussion at the ICC, and Tuesday, June 11th will feature three events: the PMB Oratorical Contest at the ICC, an Anti-corruption Summit at the Transcorp Hilton and a First Lady’s Commissioning Programme in Yola, Adamawa.

“Wednesday, June 12th will start off with a parade at the Eagle Square, and the Democracy Day programme will wrap up with a Dinner and Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre.”