Fani-Kayode Reacts To Lamido's Comments Against Obasanjo

Femi Fani-Kayode has insinuated that ex-governor of Jigawa state Sule Lamido could be a supporter of the perceived islamisation for condemning former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent comments on Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

Obasanjo had said that the Boko Haram insurgency had grown beyond what Africa’s most populous nation alone can tackle.

“It is no longer an issue of a lack of education and employment for our youths in Nigeria which it began as, it is now West African Fulanisation, African islamisation and global organised crimes of human trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, illegal mining and regime change,” the former Nigerian leader said on Saturday at the second session of the seventh Synod of the Anglican Communion in Delta state.

But Lamido advised Obasanjo not to allow his political differences with President Muhammadu Buhari rid him of his statesmanship status.“Don’t let your disappointment with sitting presidents turn you into a bigot,” Lamido said in a statement by his media aide Mansur Ahmad.

“You must not abandon the national stage.”

However, Fani-Kayode, who served as a minister under Obasanjo, faulted Lamido’s comments.

“I hear Sule Lamido is not happy about what OBJ said. That is unfortunate because OBJ has done more for the core north, Lamido’s Fulani tribe and Nigerian unity than any other President or Head of State in our history. He also fought in a civil war to keep the country together,” he tweeted on Sunday night.

“Why should Sule be upset about OBJ exposing Boko Haram? His comments were directed at Boko Haram and their agenda. Is Sule a closet member of Boko Haram now? If he wants to continue to defend Boko Haram he should continue to do so.

“For anybody from the core north to call OBJ for speaking the truth and baring his mind over what is unfolding in Nigeria today tells you how blinded by power, insensitive and callous some of these men are. It is only those that subscribe to the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda that will criticise or oppose OBJ’s observation and describe him as ‘a bigot’ for making them. What OBJ said was timely and necessary and millions are commending him for it. He spoke the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”