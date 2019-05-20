EFCC Clarifies Naira Marley's Release Report

A top source in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says Nigerian rapper Naira Marley is still in the custody of the commission.

The official, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said a video of the singer suggesting he has been granted bail was a mere propaganda by his friends.

The “Issa goal” writer is to be remanded until 30th May.

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday ordered that the singer be remanded until May 30th when the hearing of his bail application will take place.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo presided over the arraignment.

Naira Marley was charged to court at the behest of EFCC on 11 counts bordering on cybercrime, and possession of counterfeit cards.