Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed not to be distracted by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election Atiku Abubakar.

Concise News had reported that Atiku is claiming that Onochie defamed him after she alleged that Atiku has travelled to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) to shop for terrorists who will make the country ungovernable for her principal.

Atiku had urged the presidential aide to retract the allegation, publish an apology in not less than six (6) national dailies and on social media with compensation of N500 million for damages.

The former Vice President gave her a two-day ultimatim for the apology and retraction or face legal action.

However, Onochie has, on Monday, vowed not to do such and get distracted by the development.