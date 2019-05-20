Champions League Final: Liverpool Begins Preparation As Squad Fly To Marbella

Liverpool begins preparations for the Champions League final today as they fly out for a training camp in Marbella.

Concise News learnt that the team will spend a week in the Spanish resort as they ready themselves for a showpiece meeting with Tottenham in Madrid on June 1.

It will be a familiar setting for the Reds’ first-team squad, who recently visited Marbella for a mid-season training camp.

Last year’s final preparations were also held in the Andalusian city.

Injured striker Roberto Firmino will meet his team-mates in Spain having arrived there early to take part in rehab.

The Brazilian missed the semi-final second leg win over Barcelona with a groin problem that also kept him out of the league run-in.

However, he has been working with the club’s fitness coaches this week and remains on track to be fit for the final.

Klopp will hope to have a nearly full-strength squad available by the time he travels to Madrid, with Naby Keita the only player expected to be ruled out due to an adductor issue.