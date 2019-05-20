Buhari Appoints New Managing Director For FAAN

President Muhammad Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Captain Yadudu is to take over as Managing Director from Saleh Dunoma.

A statement issued by James Odaudu, Deputy Director Press & Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation (Aviation) on Monday said Yadudu’s appointment is with immediate effect.

An ICAO / ACI accredited International Airport Professional, Captain Yadudu was until his new appointment, the Director of Airport Operations of the Authority.

He also holds professional certifications in Avionics, Airport Safety Management Systems , Airport Security Management, Air Transport Systems Management, among others.