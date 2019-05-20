Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Shutting Of Market Near Enugu Airport

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has condemned the closure of Orie Emene market near Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by the state government.

Enugu State government had few days ago approved the immediate closure of Orie Emene Market (abattoir inclusive) to forestall tragic air accident at the Airport.

This was after safety concerns were raised by Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) on potential air hazards in and around the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu as well as the near tragic air mishap that occurred on 6th May, 2019.

The Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area was directed to effect the immediate closure of the market.

Kanu, reacting to this development in a Twitter post on Monday wondered why a nearby market to the Enugu airport had to be shut but all the danger posed to civil aviation by Boko Haram & Fulani terror never led to shutting of any airport in the far North.

The IPOB leader wrote: “The present and imminent danger posed to civil aviation by Boko Haram & Fulani terror never led to a consideration of shutting down any of the airports in the far North, especially Maiduguri, Yola, etc. But a nearby market is enough to shut down Enugu airport. # IPOB is alert.”