The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in Mecca (Makkah), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Concise News reports.

Buhari had gotten and accepted an invitation from the ruler of Saudi Arabia and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to perform the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage) in the Kingdom.

Bashir Ahmad who is Buhari’s Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media posted pictures of his principal on social media.

“President @MBuhari performs Umrah (lesser Hajj) at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he wrote alongside the caption.

President @MBuhari performs Umrah (lesser Hajj) at the Masjid Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/xFSnGuVAxD — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 17, 2019

Buhari In Mecca: Pro-Biafra Leader Disagrees With Presidency

But the pro-Biafra leader has claimed that the photos were taken in 2016 during Buhari’s Umrah (lesser Hajj) and 2019.

“Shameless and fraudulent Fulani cabal with corrupt Yoruba media have published a falsehood beyond comprehension,” the IPOB leader shared the photos with the caption:

“This same 2016 photos of late Buhari in Mecca has resurfaced to deceive the gullible in 2019. Despicable!”