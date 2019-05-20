Genevieve publisher Betty Irabor has revealed that she had thought of committing suicide as she advised people who are feeling depressed to seek help.

The publisher also advised people against judging others who attempted suicide unless they had experienced the situation before.

“SUICIDE!!! Don’t label or judge what you do not understand. If you haven’t walked in a man’s or woman’s shoes you cannot make assumptions about what they do or why they do it,” she wrote on Twitter.

“At the time I attempted suicide, I was sick and in pain. There was a volcano somewhere inside of me that needed to erupt and suicide seemed like an option to avoid the eruption. Don’t trivialize anyone’s pain just because it’s not physical and you cannot see it.”