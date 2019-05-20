Barcelona Transfer News: Ernesto Valverde Confirms Talks Ongoing To Sign Griezmann

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has revealed talks are “ongoing” regarding a move for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

The 28-year-old announced his intention to leave the club on social media earlier this week after five years with the Rojiblancos.

Standard Sport understands the Catalans are confident of sealing a deal for Griezmann, with reports in Spain suggesting Barca are prepared to pay his £108 million release clause.

When asked about his interest, Valverde admitted discussions had begun between the two clubs, describing the France international as a “great player”.

“It is true we have already made contacts,” Valverde said before Barca’s match against Eibar on Sunday.

“It is true that contacts are ongoing, but the season isn’t over yet.

“We have the Copa Del Rey final still to play. We have the chance of winning two titles and we must try to focus on this issue.

“Afterwards we will have time for everything else – we won’t say anything new when we are talking about players from other teams.

“We will see (what happens). He (Griezmann) is a great player. We’ve always said so.”

Griezmann was jeered by Atletico supporters in the 2-2 draw with Levante on Saturday in what is likely to be his final appearance for the club.