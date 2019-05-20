The Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Apostle Johnson Suleman has urged believers not to accept any form of “negativity” around them.

Apostle Suleman said this in a tweet on his handle over the weekend where he noted that he does not even allow himself to be used as an example for something negative.

He recalled that someone once wanted to use him as an illustration for sickness but he had to reject it swiftly.

“Someone was trying to illustrate something to me. He said ‘Apostle, for example, you are sick.’ I retorted, I can’t be sick..he said ‘I am making an example’, I replied ‘I can’t be sick even in an example’…Reject negativity…” he wrote.