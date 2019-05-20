Diverse reactions have trailed the Lagos State Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s claim that he will solve the Apapa port gridlock in two months.

Concise News learned that Sanwo-Olu made the promise over the weekend in Lagos in an interactive session with his classmates at the Executive Master of Business Administration class, the University of Lagos, 1998/2000.

He blamed politics for the non-stop traffic gridlock in Apapa, vowing not to allow such be the norm when he steps into office on May, 29th, 2019.

Concise News captured some of the reactions as seen below:

@UrbanRadio945 sanwolu saying that he will end the grid lock at apapa is not possible because he lacks the capacity to do that and he should pls keep quiet.#ptp — Ibiam (@Ibiam17) May 20, 2019

@Gidi_Traffi IS HE THE NEW APAPA/ LAGOS TRAFFIC MESSIAH? The Lagos State governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said he will end the protracted gridlock in Apapa area of the state within the first 60 days of his administration. #RideWithGidicab pic.twitter.com/2ltCdQBcEp — AustynZOGS (@Austynzogs) May 19, 2019

@RaypowerNetwork Lagos gov elect Sanwo-Olu can achieve that removal of apapa gridlocks, there is land in Badagry axis these trucks can park — Alaba Alape (@alapealaba) May 20, 2019

Apapa traffic is controlled by a switch that you can flip on and off at will. And his predecessors just didn't want to flip that switch off. — Wole Kolawole (@akinwolemiwa) May 20, 2019