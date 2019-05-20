Apapa: Nigerians React As Sanwo-Olu Promises To End Gridlock
Sanwo-Olu/File

Diverse reactions have trailed the Lagos State Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s claim that he will solve the Apapa port gridlock in two months.

Concise News learned that Sanwo-Olu made the promise over the weekend in Lagos in an interactive session with his classmates at the Executive Master of Business Administration class, the University of Lagos, 1998/2000.

He blamed politics for the non-stop traffic gridlock in Apapa, vowing not to allow such be the norm when he steps into office on May, 29th, 2019.

Concise News captured some of the reactions as seen below:

