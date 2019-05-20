The Lagos State Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said he will do whatever is needed to solve the Apapa gridlock, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Sanwo-Olu also noted that his government will do this in its first 60 days in office.

He spoke on over the weekend in an interactive session with his classmates at the Executive Master of Business Administration class, the University of Lagos, 1998/2000.

According to him, the Apapa gridlock has been politicised over the years and his government will not accept such.

“The Apapa trailer issue; it’s a campaign issue; it’s very serious. I’m going to take it very seriously,” he said.

“I believe that it is something that we are going to solve in the first 60 days of our government. Whatever is going to be required of us, we will take them out.

“There is a lot of politics being played around there. But no, it cannot be the way we’ll continue to live. We cannot continue to give excuses.”