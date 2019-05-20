The Egyptian Local Organizing Committee unveils the official mascot for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Concise News learnt that the mascot is named after the Pharaoh King Tutankhamun as it is called The child “Tut”

Egypt won the rights to host the AFCON 2019 ahead of South Africa after Cameroon was stripped of the hosting rights due to poor preparation.

The 24 countries that will do battle to become the next continental champions in this year’s AFCON are: hosts Egypt, Madagascar, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda, Mali, Guinea, Algeria, Mauritania and Ivory Coast.

Others are: Kenya, Ghana, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Benin, Tanzania and South Africa.

This is the first time in the history of the AFCON tournament that 24 teams are competing for the ultimate prize. The top two teams in each group, along with the best four third-placed teams will advance to the knockout phase – the round of 16.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will also be used for the first time in this tournament, from the quarter-final stage.

Welcome TUT .. The official Mascot of AFCON 2019 😎

مرحبا "توت" .. التميمة الرسمية لكأس أفريقيا 2019 😍#مصر_٢٠١٩ #Egypt_2019 pic.twitter.com/NS8sBmuI6n — اللجنة المنظمة لكأس أفريقيا 2019 (@Egypt2019) May 19, 2019



