The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will soon fully implement its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). Concise News understands that CAPS is geared towards ensuring quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process.

The new system is also aimed at expanding admission chances and also protecting the academic calendar.

Chairman of the JAMB Board, Emmanuel Ndukwe, disclosed this at the unveiling of the re-modelled JAMB headquarters complex in Bwari, Abuja.