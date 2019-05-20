Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news headlines update for today, May 20, 2019.
JAMB Speaks On Implementing New Admission System
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it will soon fully implement its Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). Concise News understands that CAPS is geared towards ensuring quality control, transparency and credibility of the admission process.
The new system is also aimed at expanding admission chances and also protecting the academic calendar.
Chairman of the JAMB Board, Emmanuel Ndukwe, disclosed this at the unveiling of the re-modelled JAMB headquarters complex in Bwari, Abuja.
Education Minister ‘Scores’ JAMB
The Minister for Education Mallam Adamu Adamu has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for ensuring service delivery to the public.
Concise News reports that the minister said this during the Unveiling of the Remodeled JAMB Headquarters Complex in Bwari Abuja, on Saturday.
Adamu, represented by Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, National University Commission (NUC), said that the board’s show of integrity was worth emulating. According to him, this has continued to be the flagship of the education sector in terms of transparent and honest service delivery.
JAMB: There Is Lot Of Rot In Education System – FG
Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, has said there is a lot of rot in Nigeria’s education system after JAMB released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.
Concise News learned that while unveiling the re-modelled headquarters of the Joint Admissions and the Matriculation Board on Saturday, Rasheed commended “the demonstration of integrity and transparency exhibited by the board.”
JAMB had on Saturday, May 11, announced the release of 1,792,719 results, with the examination body’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, saying that due to various infractions the board withheld the results of 34,120 candidates.
The registrar also said that 15,145 of the aforementioned results were withheld for further clarification.
“The outcome of the exercise (JAMB) has revealed that there is a lot of rot in the education system. Sadly, the youths that should be the hope of the future of the country are deeply involved in the cankerworm of examination malpractice,” the NUC boss, who represented the minister of education, said.
And that is our compilation of top stories on JAMB news.