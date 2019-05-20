2019 Elections: INEC Withdraws 25 Certificates Of Return From Winners

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has withdrawn 25 Certificates of Return from some winners of the 2019 elections on court orders.

National commissioner of the commission Festus Okoye told newsmen at a forum on Media Coverage of the 2019 polls that the withdrawn certificates had been handed to the rightful winners.

“Just before we left the commission on Friday, we had returned the certificate of return of 25 candidates,” he said in Enugu, southeast Nigeria.

Concise News learned that the withdrawals followed court orders after discovering that some parties conducted ‘crooked’ primaries and ‘substitution of candidates’.

“Why were these certificates withdrawn? Some of the Political parties took their own party constitution on its head; some of the parties conducted crooked party primaries, engaged in substitution of candidates,” he added.

This news medium understands that 20 out of the 25 certificates were withdrawn from candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and given to candidates of the same party.

Also, two certificates were withdrawn from APC candidates and given to candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okoye also revealed that more certificates of return may be withdrawn as the court is still adjudicating on some cases.