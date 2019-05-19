Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos Moshood Salvador says national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, is a gift to Nigeria.

He made this known in reaction to a comment credited to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state that godfatherism was a problem in Lagos that residents needed to get rid of.

Concise News reports that Salvador spoke to newsmen on the sidelines of the annual Ramadan Lecture he organised at his residence in Lagos.

According to him, Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor, had contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence particularly.

The APC chieftain said Tinubu was obviously the target of El-Rufai’s comment as he (Tinubu) was the most influential figure in the state’s political firmament.

”It is important to let the governor of Kaduna know that it is wrong for him to come to Lagos and start talking about godfatherism,” Salvador said.

”We do not have any problem with leaders in Lagos and El-Rufai should mind his business rather than coming here to tell us what is not.

”We hear of serious issues in Kaduna; the issue of unpaid salaries, the issue of killings and attacks on innocent people. El-Rufai has not addressed all these and he is talking about a state that is working.

”We would not condone unnecessary attacks on our leaders. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has done extremely well for the nation and the state particularly.

”He laid the foundation for the growth of the state’s IGR from N400million in 1999 to the billions that it is today.

”There is no way we can talk about a modern Lagos without mentioning Tinubu. He is a gift to the Yoruba race, second only to Awolowo. We respect him a lot and would not condone attacks on him.”

He urged leaders to use the opportunity of the holy month of Ramadan to move close to the people and address their needs.