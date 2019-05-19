Trump Reveals What Will Happen To Iran If Tehran Attacks US

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that if the Islamic nation attacks the United States interests, it will be destroyed.

Concise News understands that the Trump made the threat on Sunday as tensions between Washington and Tehran keeps growing.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again,” Trump said in a tweet.

If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Meanwhile, the United States has deployed a carrier group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over what it termed Iranian “threats.”

But Iran’s foreign minister downplayed the prospect of a new war in the region on Saturday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran opposed it and no party was under the “illusion” the Islamic republic could be confronted.

Speaking at the end of a visit to China, the foreign minister stressed that “we are certain… there will not be a war since neither we want a war nor does anyone have the illusion they can confront Iran in the region.”

Iran-US relations hit a new low last year as US Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal.