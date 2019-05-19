A pleasant day to you, and welcome to the latest N-power news headlines update for today, Sunday, May 19, 2019, on Concise News.

For all bonafide beneficiaries of the Federal Government programme, N-Power, who have updated their account records, they are entitled to receive a monthly stipend of N30, 000. Concise News understands that some N-Power beneficiaries are still complaining of unpaid stipends despite not being truant in the Place of Primary Assignment (PPA). Well, if you fall into that category of people, what you need to do is get an attestation letter from your PPA, state the month(s) owned and take it down to your state Focal Person. The Focal Person will then attach a copy of his own attestation letter to the one you submitted to him/her and forward it to N-Power Abuja. Read more here.

Beneficiaries of one of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power, are expressing their thoughts on craved permanency as details of the N -Power Enhanced remains vague. Concise News reports that headcount exercise for 2016 beneficiaries was conducted recently and some volunteers believe it is a step towards permanency. Reacting on Twitter, beneficiaries relayed their desire to be in the programme on a permanent basis. Read more here.

The N-Power Enhancement Programme is now in full force, going by the response of the N-Power Social Media page handlers to an inquiry, Concise News reports. In October 2018, the N-Power scheme – a Federal Government Programme – announced that the pioneer group of beneficiaries have ‘Enhanced’. However, since then, no further public clarification to that effect. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-power news on Concise News. Be sure we’d keep you updated on N-Power issues! Do enjoy the rest of your day!