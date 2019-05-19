Real Madrid‘s disappointing season ended in a 2-0 defeat against Real Betis on Sunday and one of Los Blancos‘ vice-captains, Marcelo is determined to bounce back next year.

Concise News reports that the Brazilian himself has had an underwhelming campaign but he’s ready to accept responsibility and get back to winning ways next season.

“It’s our own fault,” Marcelo admits to BeIN Sports after the Betis defeat.

“We started and ended badly. We didn’t want it to be like this; we wanted to fight for titles. It’s been a very tough season on a personal level.

“We tried to do everything we could to move forward this season. It’s been a very long and hard year, but everything will change next season.”

Despite the disappointment of this term, the 31-year-old is confident that Merengues will get back on track after the summer break.

“I’m certain Madrid will return,” he says.

“Madrid always fight for everything and one bad season isn’t going to change that.

“Next season we have to make sure we don’t repeat this.”

Marcelo himself has been whistled at times and found himself out of the team, but he doesn’t let it get to him.

“It’s easy when you win but when you lose you have to look for something,” he says.

“The whistles are motivating. If every whistle knocked me down I wouldn’t be who I am.

“Whistles improve what’s being done wrong. One day someone whistles you and on another day they applaud.”