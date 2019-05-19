Semedo injury update
Nelson Semedo (FC Barcelona Twitter)

There was a scare for Barcelona during their 2-2 draw against Eibar as Nelson Semedo suffered a blow to the head.

Concise News reports that the incident saw him taken off and replaced by Moussa Wague at half time before the right-back was taken to a nearby hospital for tests.

Advertise With Us

In these kinds of cases, players are often kept in the hospital for a period of observation to ensure that they are 100 per cent fine.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how serious Semedo’s injury is and whether he may now miss Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Valencia.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR