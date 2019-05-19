There was a scare for Barcelona during their 2-2 draw against Eibar as Nelson Semedo suffered a blow to the head.

Concise News reports that the incident saw him taken off and replaced by Moussa Wague at half time before the right-back was taken to a nearby hospital for tests.

[INJURY NEWS]

Nélson Semedo has a head injury picked up in the game against Eibar. The player will remain overnight under observation in hospital in Bilbao. The player is expected to return to Barcelona tomorrow Monday. pic.twitter.com/wOVs7bcSwp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 19, 2019

In these kinds of cases, players are often kept in the hospital for a period of observation to ensure that they are 100 per cent fine.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how serious Semedo’s injury is and whether he may now miss Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Valencia.