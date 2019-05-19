Deontay Wilder has promised a unification showdown with Anthony Joshua and could be present for his rival champion’s US debut in New York.

Concise News reports that Wilder retained his WBC heavyweight crown for the ninth time with a stunning knockout of Dominic Breazeale at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The American returned to his devastating best and blew away the mandatory challenger in one round after being taken the distance for only the second time in his career by Tyson Fury in his last fight.

Joshua defends his IBF, WBO and WBA ‘Super’ titles against Ruiz Jr on June 1, and Wilder suggests he might be in attendance at Madison Square Garden.

“I’ve got a lot of obligations to fulfil,” says Wilder. “But if that date is open for me you may see Deontay Wilder there.

“When it’s a good scrap, a good fight that people want to see, you might find me there. I can’t say right now, I can’t promise you that but when that time comes we’ll see what happens.”

After claiming his 41st victory with his 40th knockout and 20th inside the opening round, Wilder was asked about a unification clash with Britain’s three-belt champion Joshua. And he says:

“It’s going to happen, it will happen. I believe in all my heart it will happen. I don’t want this to be a Lennox [Lewis] and [Riddick] Bowe situation, I definitely don’t.

“The heavyweight division is so lit right now, it’s on fire right now. I think it is our obligation, our duty to give the fans what they want.

“I always say how we’ve been trying, but it’s going to come back around again and I think the next time it comes around the discussions, that deal we’ve been trying to make, something is going to get done.

“I just want people to have patience, and with patience comes time and just let us have our moments and let us do what we do.

“When things go silent, that’s when the magic happens. It may not come when you want it, but it’s always on time.”

Bowe vacated the WBC title rather than face mandatory challenger Lewis in 1993, but Wilder insists that will not be the case with Joshua.

“Not at all, I promise you that.”