Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, Dangote Group is recruiting massively, Concise News understands.

The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.

They are recruiting to fill the positions below:

Job Title: Workshop Manager

Location: Nigeria – Lagos

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Administration

Position Description

Junior Level Management

Job Responsibilities

To manage the entire workshop activities.

Allotment of technicians, supervision of repairs, overhauling of all type of vehicles which includes light motor vehicles of Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Tata, Isuzu, CAC and buses of TATA, Leyland etc

Conducting routine services on a timely basis, with advanced planning.

Spares and inventory control.

Budgeting and cost control.

Workshop administration, Tyre management, electrical repairs.

Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies

HND Automobile/Mechanical

Experience in Year(s): 12

Job Title: Workshop Engineer

Location: Lagos

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Administration



Position Description

Junior Level Management

Job Responsibilities

Daily management of workshop activities

Supervision of repairs, Allotment of technicians, Supervision of Overhauling’s, Training Mechanics, Electricians, Supervision of vehicle Conditioning repairs.

Job card preparation, Recordkeeping, Interacting with Vehicle dealers Warranty services, Invoices checking and clearance, interacting with data Clerks on follow up of spares requirement, Inventory Management and tyre Management.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

HND – Automobile/Mechanical

Experience in Year(s): 7

Job Title: Store Keeper

Location: Lagos

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Administration

Position Description: Supervisory



Job Responsibilities

To take control of complete Inventory management

Assist in spares planning and Spares procurement Issue of Spares, record keeping, Stock level planning on daily basis Receipt of spares from the Main warehouse, vendors, coordination with Procurement section Receipt of Lubricants, Consumables, Tyres, Batteries, tracking of tyre consumption, and data keeping

To supervise the entire workshop activities related to consumables Spares, and coordination

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Any graduate – Specifically with Material Management is preferred.

Experience in Year(s): 12 years of experience.

Job Title: Clerk, Data

Location: Nigeria – Lagos

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Administration

Position Description

Administrative

Job Responsibilities

Collection of data from the workshop, Stores, and record keeping

To prepare Weekly, Monthly reports of the vehicle repair activities,

To prepare Memos, Letters, on a daily basis

To raise local purchase requests, Tracking LPRS, coordination, Purchase, other vehicle users,

To be well versed in Microsoft Word, Excel, Power-point

To coordinate and filling of all data in SAP on an everyday basis

To prepare Job request forms, Liaise with end users and workshop until the vehicle reaches the end users.

Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies

Any graduate – with hands-on experience in document management, and with good exposure in computers.

Experience in Year(s): 3

Job Title: Supervisor, Diesel

Location: Nigeria – Lagos

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Administration

Slot: 2 Openings

Position Description

Supervisory

Job Responsibilities/Requirements

To supervise the operations of generators in the project site in shift basis

To deploy, oversee the operators of generators

Will report to Engineer to prepare shift operation records, complaint monitoring

To monitor the fuel issue to the generators, Lubricants consumption Spares consumption in shifts to assist in repairs and maintenance of generators in shift duties

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies :

OND – Mechanical/Electrical with Generator experience only

Experience in Year(s): 4

Job Title: Engineer, Diesel

Location: Nigeria – Lagos

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Administration

Slot: 2 Openings

Position Description

Middle Level

Job Responsibilities

To carry out routine services, Breakdown repairs, overhauling of all type of generators in the project site and residential estates

To Train the subordinates, in time to time deployment of Technicians, Operators on daily basis

Co-ordinate with external dealers, Service providers, for spares and warranty claims

Planning of scheduled maintenance, checks of generators

Co-ordinate with purchase for spare, control of spares, Inventory management

Control of fuel management in coordination.

Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies

HND/OND Mechanical/Electrical with generator repair experience

Experience in Year(s): 7

Job Title: Manager, Diesel

Location: Lagos

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Administration



Position Description

Managerial

Job Responsibilities

Overall In charge of generator section in charge of operation and maintenance of Generators ranging from 8 KVA To 1500 KVA in Complete project site, Residential Estates.

Deployment of generators on the need of the user section, shifting, to various locations in case of need.

Planning of routine services, carrying out breakdown repairs, deployment of manpower on day to day basis.

Controlling the entire Inventory of consumables, tools, Lubricants, spares Plan a systematic spares procurement,

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies