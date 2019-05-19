Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, Dangote Group is recruiting massively, Concise News understands.
The Dangote Group is a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate with interests across a range of sectors in Nigeria and Africa. Current interests include Cement, Sugar, Flour, Salt, Pasta, Beverages, Noodles, Poly Products, Transportation and real estate with new initiatives in the Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Fertilizer and Steel sector of the economy.
They are recruiting to fill the positions below:
Job Title: Workshop Manager
Location: Nigeria – Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Position Description
- Junior Level Management
Job Responsibilities
- To manage the entire workshop activities.
- Allotment of technicians, supervision of repairs, overhauling of all type of vehicles which includes light motor vehicles of Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Tata, Isuzu, CAC and buses of TATA, Leyland etc
- Conducting routine services on a timely basis, with advanced planning.
- Spares and inventory control.
- Budgeting and cost control.
- Workshop administration, Tyre management, electrical repairs.
Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies
- HND Automobile/Mechanical
- Experience in Year(s): 12
Job Title: Workshop Engineer
Location: Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Position Description
- Junior Level Management
Job Responsibilities
- Daily management of workshop activities
- Supervision of repairs, Allotment of technicians, Supervision of Overhauling’s, Training Mechanics, Electricians, Supervision of vehicle Conditioning repairs.
- Job card preparation, Recordkeeping, Interacting with Vehicle dealers Warranty services, Invoices checking and clearance, interacting with data Clerks on follow up of spares requirement, Inventory Management and tyre Management.
Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies
- HND – Automobile/Mechanical
- Experience in Year(s): 7
Job Title: Store Keeper
Location: Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Position Description: Supervisory
Job Responsibilities
- To take control of complete Inventory management
- Assist in spares planning and Spares procurement Issue of Spares, record keeping, Stock level planning on daily basis Receipt of spares from the Main warehouse, vendors, coordination with Procurement section Receipt of Lubricants, Consumables, Tyres, Batteries, tracking of tyre consumption, and data keeping
- To supervise the entire workshop activities related to consumables Spares, and coordination
Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies
- Any graduate – Specifically with Material Management is preferred.
- Experience in Year(s): 12 years of experience.
Job Title: Clerk, Data
Location: Nigeria – Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Position Description
- Administrative
Job Responsibilities
- Collection of data from the workshop, Stores, and record keeping
- To prepare Weekly, Monthly reports of the vehicle repair activities,
- To prepare Memos, Letters, on a daily basis
- To raise local purchase requests, Tracking LPRS, coordination, Purchase, other vehicle users,
- To be well versed in Microsoft Word, Excel, Power-point
- To coordinate and filling of all data in SAP on an everyday basis
- To prepare Job request forms, Liaise with end users and workshop until the vehicle reaches the end users.
Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies
- Any graduate – with hands-on experience in document management, and with good exposure in computers.
- Experience in Year(s): 3
Job Title: Supervisor, Diesel
Location: Nigeria – Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Slot: 2 Openings
Position Description
- Supervisory
Job Responsibilities/Requirements
- To supervise the operations of generators in the project site in shift basis
- To deploy, oversee the operators of generators
- Will report to Engineer to prepare shift operation records, complaint monitoring
- To monitor the fuel issue to the generators, Lubricants consumption Spares consumption in shifts to assist in repairs and maintenance of generators in shift duties
Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies :
- OND – Mechanical/Electrical with Generator experience only
- Experience in Year(s): 4
Job Title: Engineer, Diesel
Location: Nigeria – Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Slot: 2 Openings
Position Description
- Middle Level
Job Responsibilities
- To carry out routine services, Breakdown repairs, overhauling of all type of generators in the project site and residential estates
- To Train the subordinates, in time to time deployment of Technicians, Operators on daily basis
- Co-ordinate with external dealers, Service providers, for spares and warranty claims
- Planning of scheduled maintenance, checks of generators
- Co-ordinate with purchase for spare, control of spares, Inventory management
- Control of fuel management in coordination.
Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies
- HND/OND Mechanical/Electrical with generator repair experience
- Experience in Year(s): 7
Job Title: Manager, Diesel
Location: Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Position Description
- Managerial
Job Responsibilities
- Overall In charge of generator section in charge of operation and maintenance of Generators ranging from 8 KVA To 1500 KVA in Complete project site, Residential Estates.
- Deployment of generators on the need of the user section, shifting, to various locations in case of need.
- Planning of routine services, carrying out breakdown repairs, deployment of manpower on day to day basis.
- Controlling the entire Inventory of consumables, tools, Lubricants, spares Plan a systematic spares procurement,
Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies
- HND in Electrical / Mechanical
- Experience in Year(s): 15
Job Title: Auto Electrician
Location: Nigeria – Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Slot: 2 Openings
Position Description
- Technician
Job Responsibilities/Requirements
- To carry out electrical and electronics repair on a day to the basis on Multi Branded vehicles under the supervision of Engineer/Supervisor.
- Must be having the knowledge to carry out repairs on EFI and brainboxes
- Must be having the knowledge to use Diagnostic tools and Tackles Well versed with all electrical associated with Vehicles, Buses.
Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies:
- Trade Test I, II and III in Automobile, Electrician/Electrical.
- Experience in Year(s): 7
Job Title: Mechanic Automobile
Location: Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Slot: 7 Openings
Position Description
- Technician
Job Responsibilities
- To carry out repairs on a day to the basis on Multi branded vehicles Must be at least having experience in Two brand vehicles of Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Tata, CAC, Fiat, Isuzu .
- Must have hands-on experience in overhauling engines, Manual and Automatic transmission Must have fault finding skill sets of above vehicles.
Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies
- Trade Test I, II and III – Automobile/Mechanic
- Experience in Year(s): 7
Job Title: Panel Beater
Location: Nigeria – Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Slot: 2 Openings
Position Description
- Technician
Job Responsibilities
- To carry out day today repairs on vehicle Body, suspension of Saloon Cars , Pickups, SUVs, Buses
- To carry out exhaust system repairs, Modifications
- To carry out all type of bent repairs, Tinkering, Plating, Metal sheet repairs
Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies
- Trade Test I, II and III in Motor Mechanic / Sheet Metal
- Experience in Year(s): 5
Job Title: Vulcanizer
Location: Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Position Description: Technician
Slot: 2 Openings
Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies
- Trade test I,II,and III in Automotive / Mechanic
Job Requirements:
- To attend repairs on Vehicle tyres, Replacement, on daily basis.
- Must have experience with Tube, Tubeless, Syncro tyres Identifying tyre pressures, Refilling, Patching on a daily basis
- To be well versed with latest block patches, signo patches, Maintenance of reciprocating compressors on a daily basis
- Experience in Year(s): 5 years experience
Job Title: Mechanic, Air Conditioners Vehicle
Location: Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Slot: 2 Openings
Position Description
- Technician
Job Responsibilities
- Fault finding, Carrying out repairs on daily basis in vehicle air condition Systems Maintenance, upkeep of air condition tools, Freon gas To have the ability to attend the repairs in all type /Make of Compressors, Condensers, Capacitors, Fan motors
Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies
- Trade test 1,11 and 3 – Air Conditioners/ Refrigeration/HVAC
- Experience in Year(s): 5
Job Title: Electrician Generator
Location: Nigeria – Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Slot: 3
Position Description
- Technician
Job Responsibilities/Requirements
- Responsible to attend all type of electricals associated with Generator on a daily basis
- Responsible to attend all type of switchgear, control panels, Changeover on daily basis
- Must have complete knowledge of LT, HT sections, alternators, AVRs, Brushes, Armature analysis,
- Must have experience in using modern diagnostic tools Responsible for Generator electrical tools and tackles.
Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies:
- Trade Test I, II and III – Electrical with generator experience only.
- Experience in Year(s): 7
Job Title: Operator
Location: Nigeria – Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Slot: 10 Openings
Position Description
- Operative
Job Responsibilities/Requirements
- Responsible for generator operation in shift duties
- Responsible for daily check of Lubricants, coolant, Fuel levels, and complete operation of generators at various end-user section
- Responsible for upkeep of generators
- Responsible for maintaining Logbooks on daily basis
- Should have complete knowledge of switchgear selection, operation
- Will be reporting to the shift supervisor.
Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies:
- Trade Test I and II – Any branch with Generator experience
- Experience in Year(s): 3.
Job Title: Generator Mechanic
Location: Nigeria – Lagos
Business: Refinery
Function/Domain: Administration
Slot: 8 Openings
Position Description
- Technician
Job Responsibilities/Requirements
- To carry out repairs on day to day basis on Multi branded generators
- Must be at least having experience in two brand generator caterpillar, Perkins, Kirloskar, Skoda
- Must have hands-on experience in overhauling engines,
- Will have the basic knowledge on Generator electrical system
- Must have fault finding skill sets of above generators
- Must have hands-on experience in using modern diagnostic tools.
Desired Qualification, Experience/Preferred Competencies:
- Trade test I, II and III – Mechanical /Automobile with generator experience
- Experience in Year(s): 7
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Application Deadline 31st May 2019.