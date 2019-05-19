Benue State news, nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest election news in nigeria, election news in nigeria, latest news on nigeria election, nigeria election news, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state/The Guardian Nigeria

The Executive Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and member of the newly inaugurated 46-member Benue State Transition Committee, Dr Philip Tachin, has urged the people of the state to expect radical changes in the second term of Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration.

Concise News reports that Tachin assures that the radical changes would launch Benue into a period of socio-economic growth and development never witnessed.

Tachin, who made the disclosure while addressing friends and stakeholders who hosted him on his birthday in Makurdi, states that the Transition Committee, as mandated by the governor, was working round the clock to set a template for the administration to do well.

He says: “In our work, we are doing a detailed analysis of several issues bordering on the state and we are looking at how we can chart a new course for our state. We are envisaging a new Benue that would be less dependent on handouts from the Federal Government.

“A Benue that would have its resources and will become a centre of attraction. We are dealing with so many issues and sectors and we concluded that our work will be premised on the philosophy of seeing Benue as an entity that will be self-reliant.”

