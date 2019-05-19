The Executive Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and member of the newly inaugurated 46-member Benue State Transition Committee, Dr Philip Tachin, has urged the people of the state to expect radical changes in the second term of Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration.

Concise News reports that Tachin assures that the radical changes would launch Benue into a period of socio-economic growth and development never witnessed.

Tachin, who made the disclosure while addressing friends and stakeholders who hosted him on his birthday in Makurdi, states that the Transition Committee, as mandated by the governor, was working round the clock to set a template for the administration to do well.

He says: “In our work, we are doing a detailed analysis of several issues bordering on the state and we are looking at how we can chart a new course for our state. We are envisaging a new Benue that would be less dependent on handouts from the Federal Government.

“A Benue that would have its resources and will become a centre of attraction. We are dealing with so many issues and sectors and we concluded that our work will be premised on the philosophy of seeing Benue as an entity that will be self-reliant.”